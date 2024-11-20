Mom in cult found guilty but mentally ill for stabbing, killing infant daughter in metro Atlanta

CANTON, Ga. — The Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office says that a mother has been convicted of murdering her 13-month-old daughter.

Chloe Alexis Driver, 24, was found guilty but mentally ill of malice murder, felony murder, cruelty to children and aggravated assault.

The DA’s office says that the verdict means the jury rejected her insanity defense and believes that she is responsible for murdering Hannah Driver. The Georgia Department of Corrections will be responsible for her mental health needs while incarcerated.

Prosecutors say that Chloe Driver was part of a cult. They say that in December 2020, Canton police responded to a home where Chloe Driver and other members of that cult had stopped while traveling from North Carolina to Florida.

They say that shortly after they got to the home, Chloe Driver grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed her daughter in the neck in an upstairs bedroom. After stabbing the baby, she stabbed herself.

The baby’s father tried to save her, but baby Hannah Driver died of her injuries. She had been stabbed four times.

“No matter how hopeless you feel, no matter how desperate you feel, no matter how angry you feel, no matter how frustrated you feel, you don’t get to commit the act of murder, and that is the law,” said Chief Assistant District Attorney Katie Gropper in her closing argument.

Chloe Driver will be sentenced on December 12.

