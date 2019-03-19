CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A man from metro Atlanta died last week after crashing a rental scooter into a tree in downtown San Diego.
According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, 53-year-old Christopher Conti was seriously injured in the crash on Wednesday night. He died as result of his injuries on Friday.
Conti’s family said he suffered massive brain trauma and was removed from life support.
Conti, who was from Woodstock, was in San Diego on business when he and a friend rented scooters to see the city, his family wrote on Facebook.
According to police, Conti was not wearing a helmet when he crashed. It’s unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.
Conti’s death was the first in San Diego involving a scooter. Earlier this month, the city of Atlanta asked hospitals to start tracking the number of scooter-related injuries.
No official data exists, but Grady Memorial Hospital estimates it receives between 80 and 100 scooter-related injuries per month.
Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore told our investigative partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com that she hopes data from local hospitals will help the Atlanta City Council write new safety requirements.
Our investigative partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com contributed to this report.
