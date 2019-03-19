Massive fentanyl bust leads to more arrests, police say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators say that a drug bust that recovered 50,000 fentanyl pills in Cherokee County has led to more arrests.
Earlier this month, police arrested a husband and wife in the largest fentanyl bust authorities have ever had in Cherokee County after a monthslong investigation
Frederick and Elizabeth Michelson both face several charges including trafficking heroin and fentanyl.
Channel 2's Tom Regan was in Cherokee County, where investigators said Tuesday that the drug operation has led to additional arrests in Paulding County and in North Carolina.
We're working to learn how the arrests are connected, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
