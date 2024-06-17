Man critically injured in shooting after argument at Lake Allatoona campground

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A man was critically injured after a shooting at a popular Cherokee County campground on Sunday evening.

At around 6 p.m., deputies responded to a person shot call at the Sweetwater Campground Day Use Area on Field Chapel Rd.

Deputies determined that 42-year-old Gregory Eugene Hall of Lithonia shot 39-year-old Maurice Winsell of Cartersville after an altercation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

After the shooting, witnesses called 911, as Hall had started speeding away from the area.

He was arrested a short time later on Knox Bridge Highway, heading towards Barrow County. Deputies found the gun he used in the shooting inside his car.

Winsell was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he was treated for three gunshot wounds.

TRENDING STORIES:

He remains in critical condition, according to deputies.

Deputies said Winsell and Hall did not know each other prior to the shooting.

Hall was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Hall remains in custody at the Cherokee Adult Detention Center without bond. This incident remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

House fire extinguished in DeKalb County on one of hottest days of the year

©2024 Cox Media Group