Lithonia man sentenced to 35 years in prison for shooting man at an Allatoona Lake campground

CANTON, Ga. — A Lithonia man was sentenced Thursday to serve 35 years in prison for the shooting of a man at Allatoona Lake in 2024, Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway said.

Gregory Eugene Hall, 44, was given a 35-year sentence with the possibility of parole by Superior Court Judge Jennifer L. Davis.

The sentence was the maximum allowed for the offense, and what the state had called for.

Hall had been convicted on all charges by a Cherokee County jury on June 26.

Charges included aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm.

The shooting happened on Father’s Day, June 16, 2024. Cherokee County deputies responded to the day use area of Sweetwater Campground off Fields Chapel Road at Allatoona Lake where investigators determined Hall shot an unarmed man three times.

Hall fled the scene in an SUV, but was arrested shortly thereafter.

The ma was identified as Maurice Winsell, 39, in a Channel 2 Action News reporting from 2024. He remained hospitalized for two weeks with serious injuries.

Hall had alleged the victim was intoxicated and physically aggressive, but the jury didn’t buy it.

At the sentencing, the state read a victim impact statement detailing Winsell’s painful recovery and the lasting emotional toll of the violent crime.

The state also shared evidence of Hall’s previous felony convictions. Prosecutors sought sentencing under the state law that mandates the maximum sentence for repeat felony offenders.

“The public has an unequivocal right to safely enjoy shared spaces without the threat of armed violence,” Treadaway said. “In this case, a convicted felon unlawfully brought a firearm into a public setting, recklessly endangering the life of an unarmed individual. Such conduct poses a grave threat to our community and will be met with full accountability under the law.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Visockis and Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Geoffrey Fogus.

