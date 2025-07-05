Lithonia man found guilty in 2024 shooting at Allatoona Lake

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Lithonia man has been found guilty of several charges related to a shooting that critically injured a man at Allatoona Lake.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2024 at the Fields Landing day use area of Sweetwater Campground at the lake.

A witness told deputies that Gregory Eugene Hall, 44, and the victim encountered each other in the parking lot, where Hall pulled a gun and shot at the other man three times.

Deputies say the victim was unarmed. The first shot caused him to fall onto the ground. The next two shots were fired while the victim was lying on the ground.

After the shooting, deputies say Hall drove away in a gray Nissan SUV.

The victim was hospitalized for about two weeks before being discharged. He suffered major internal injuries.

During Hall’s trial, the prosecution presented 93 exhibits and called six people to testify. The defense called three witnesses.

After deliberating for two hours, the jury found Hall guilty of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon during a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is set to be sentenced on July 17.

