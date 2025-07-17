Todd Chrisley on prison food options: ‘Culver’s is my jam now’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are opening up about what they ate while spending more than two years in federal prison.

The couple addressed prison life in the first episode of their new podcast, “Chrisley Confessions 2.0,” which premiered on Wednesday.

Todd Chrisley, 56, admitted to being well-fed while at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida.

“I had Chick-fil-A. I had Burger King. I had pizza. I had Culver’s, which — let me just go ahead and tell you, this is not an ad — but Culver’s is my jam now,” he told his wife.

He said that when he wasn’t having outside food, his “chef” would use an iron to make him quesadillas with pepperoni and pasta sauce bought at Walmart.

“I had Olive Garden once, but I didn’t like it,” he added.

Julie Chrisley, 52, appeared shocked at all the food her husband got.

“Okay. Well, I didn’t,” she said. “I had not one morsel of outside food for 28 months.”

She goes on to say she had lots of tuna, quesadillas, nachos and described a pickle wrap she often made.

“I had Culver’s,” Todd told her. “Why would I eat a pickle wrap?”

Th Chrisleys were convicted of tax fraud and sentenced to federal prison in January 2023.

In late May, President Donald Trump issued pardons for the television stars, and they were released from prison immediately.

