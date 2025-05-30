Todd Chrisley: ‘I would have remorse if it was something that I did’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Todd Chrisley addressed the media for the first time since his pardon by President Donald Trump.

He and his daughter, Savannah Chrisley, joined attorneys to hold a news conference at a Nashville hotel on Friday morning

When Channel 2’s Michael Doudna asked Todd Chrisley if he felt remorse after he and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were convicted of tax fraud, he maintained his innocence.

“I would have remorse if it was something that I did,” he responded.

He went on to claim that there was corruption involved in their case and trial, which they will continue to investigate and share evidence.

“You’re placed in a position, as a defendant, to either bow down...[to] the Department of Justice and accept responsibility for things you did not do in order to avoid a stronger sentence,” Todd Chrisley said.

The former reality star and his wife were officially pardoned by Trump on Wednesday afternoon and were released from federal prison later that day.

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison and Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years. Both served almost three years.

