Landscaping supply store in Cherokee County catches fire

HOLLY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Cherokee County business caught fire on Sunday night.

Fire officials said just before 7 p.m. firefighters responded to a structure fire at Taylor Outdoor Supply on Holly Springs Parkway.

After arriving, firefighters found fire coming out of the roof of the building

Firefighters quickly put out the fire and did their best to minimize damage to the property.

Luckily, no one was injured.

Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of this fire.

