Hundreds lace up to run in memory of murdered nursing student Laken Riley

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Hundreds of people gathered in Cherokee County on Saturday morning for a 5K to raise money in memory of Laken Riley.

Riley was murdered while out jogging on the University of Georgia’s campus last year. Jose Ibarra, a Venezuelan native in the country illegally, was convicted of her death.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims joined the 806 people who ran and walked at Hobgood Park during Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM.

The group raised more than $33,000 for the Laken Hope Foundation, which supports some of the causes that the beloved nursing student held dear.

This is the second year and many told Mims they wouldn’t miss it for the world, even if they didn’t know her.

“Laken actually went to my high school. She ran on my cross country team,” 17-year-old Nathanael Sprivey said. “I knew her sister and I always assumed her sister was a lot like her. They were always just so cheerful, always in a good mood.”

“I think the 5K in general brings awareness and her legacy back to life,” runner Nini Tran said.

Last year, more than 700 runners came out and raised more than $30,000. They look forward to an even bigger turnout next year.

