3 gang members accused of spraying graffiti on Canton businesses now off streets

CANTON, Ga. - A trio of gang members are now behind bars after spraying graffiti on businesses, police said.
Investigators say the men tagged Canton businesses because they had issues with people in the city.
We're speaking with business owners who said they are glad the men are off the streets, on Channel 2 Action News at 5:14 p.m.
Surveillance photos show one of the men trespassing on the property of a business and then drive away in an older Lincoln Town Car.
Three weeks later, the FBI, along with Cartersville police, were able to track the men down. They're now charged with criminal trespass and violation of the Georgia criminal street gang act.
