MCDONOUGH, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirms it's been called to an officer-involved shooting in Henry County.
The shooting happened at the RaceTrac gas station on Highway 20 in McDonough.
NewsChopper 2 over the scene shows part of the gas station blocked off with crime scene tape.
Scene of officer-involved-shooting in McDonough. This is at the RaceTrack at the corner of Hwy 20 and Hwy 81 - west of I-75.— Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) November 21, 2018
This is a popular exit for both residents & travelers. Expect delays. NB lane of 81 blocked at intersection.
Updates on @wsbtv Ch 2 Action News at 4. pic.twitter.com/un0EL6wAud
GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles tweeted that they were requested by the McDonough Police Department.
#Media: The #GBI is responding to an officer involved shooting investigation at the request of the McDonough Police Department. We are working to gather details. @NAmmonsGBIPIO pic.twitter.com/Dy0sw03LcM— Nelly Miles (@NMilesGBIPIO) November 21, 2018
Channel 2’s Tom Jones is also on the scene. Stay with WSBTV.com and watch Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for updates on this developing story
