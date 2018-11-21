  • GBI investigating officer-involved shooting at gas station

    By: Tom Jones

    Updated:

    MCDONOUGH, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirms it's been called to an officer-involved shooting in Henry County.

    The shooting happened at the RaceTrac gas station on Highway 20 in McDonough.

    NewsChopper 2 over the scene shows part of the gas station blocked off with crime scene tape.

    GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles tweeted that they were requested by the McDonough Police Department.

    Channel 2’s Tom Jones is also on the scene. Stay with WSBTV.com and watch Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for updates on this developing story

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories