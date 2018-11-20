Dangerous drug on Georgia streets linked to at least 22 deaths

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News learned a deadly drug combination killed at least 22 people in Georgia since 2017, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation worries the number could rise.
The GBI said fentanyl fueled fatalities have hammered Georgia for several years now -- often when fentanyl, a potent opioid, is mixed with heroin or put in counterfeit painkiller pills.
But there's a new development. The GBI crime lab has found cocaine mixed with fentanyl in at least two drug seizures; one from metro Atlanta and one from coastal Georgia, opening up a whole new class of drug users to the possibility of death by fentanyl overdose.
