Dangerous new drug in Georgia linked to 6 deaths this year

ATLANTA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is warning about a dangerous and deadly new drug in Georgia.
The GBI confirmed that a killer combination of drugs the state crime lab has never seen mixed together before has turned up twice in Georgia in recent months in drug seizures and even more often in autopsy results.
Experts suspect meth mixed with carfentanil, a large-mammal version of the deadly drug fentanyl, has already killed six people across the state this year.
"Carfentanil is 100 times stronger than fentanyl itself, so it's very deadly at such a low dose," GBI crime lab drug supervisor Dennen Kilcrease said.
