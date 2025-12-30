Georgia Republican Party files ethics complaint over ads attacking Burt Jones

ATLANTA — The Georgia Republican Party filed an ethics complaint with the State Ethics Commission Monday, alleging that ads attacking Lt. Gov. Burt Jones are violating state election laws.

Jones is currently running for governor, and the party claims the organization behind the ads has not disclosed its funding sources.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot reports the complaint specifically targets an advertising campaign run by the organization Georgians for Integrity, which is reportedly funding the ads with close to $5 million.

“This is about trying to influence voters’ attitudes about a candidate so they’ll be less likely to vote for that candidate. That is electioneering,” said Josh McKoon, chair of the Georgia Republican Party.

McKoon isn’t sure who’s funding the ads but doesn’t think it’s a rival GOP candidate.

So he wants the ethics commission to look into it and make a ruling one way or another.

“We need the commission to clearly articulate what’s allowed and what’s not allowed so we know what the rules of the game are before we get to the general election.”

Georgians For Integrity lists a U.P.S. mailbox.

Channel 2 did reach out to an email address of someone who is said to be connected with the organization but never heard back.

