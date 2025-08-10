Firefighters battle blaze at vacant building in downtown Ball Ground

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County firefighters responded to a fire early Sunday morning in Ball Ground’s historic downtown area.

According to officials, the blaze occurred shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Gilmer Ferry Road.

When firefighters arrived, they spotted heavy smoke and visible flames coming through the roof of a vacant commercial building. Crews acted quickly, deploying multiple hose lines and utilizing elevated master streams from two ladder trucks to control the fire, officials said.

The fire was then brought under control.

Gilmer Ferry Road in downtown Ball Ground remains closed to the public.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

