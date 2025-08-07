GA woman charged with bestiality, child sexual exploitation

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a 32-year-old woman on charges of sexual exploitation of children and bestiality.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lillian Hughes, 32, of Lyerly, Ga., was taken into custody on Tuesday, following an investigation by the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Calhoun and the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit.

The investigation began in July after a referral from the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office regarding Hughes’s alleged online activities.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the GBI, the investigation into Hughes’s activities led to a search warrant for her home, resulting in her arrest.

Hughes has been charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count of bestiality.

She was booked into the Chattooga County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group