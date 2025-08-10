Delta Air Lines plane wing clips another aircraft at Hartsfield-Jackson airport

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The wing of a Delta Air Lines plane hit another Delta Air Lines plane Sunday morning, according to the airline.

Flight DL1830 was set to depart from Atlanta to Guatemala City around 10 a.m. and arrive around 11:30 a.m. The flight time for arrival is now expected to be around 2:30 p.m.

Officials said the wing of flight DL1830 reportedly made contact with another Delta plane during pushback at the gate.

No injuries were reported.

The Atlanta-based airline says it apologizes for the travel delay and is working to accommodate all passengers on another plane.

Further information wasn’t immediately available.

