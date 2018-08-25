0 Dreams do come true! Couple unable to afford wedding get surprise of a lifetime

CANTON, Ga. - You could say they started out as casual acquaintances, but a Canton woman would have a major impact on a woman she met going through the checkout line at her local Publix store.

Natalie Durham said she normally shops at the Publix along Hickory Flat Highway in Canton. Durham was happy to see a familiar face as she went through the line of her favorite cashier, Skye Curtin.

“(Skye) showed me her engagement ring with the biggest smile. Being that she knew I was a wedding coordinator, I quickly gave her my card and told her to give me a call,” Durham said.

Durham said Curtain was becoming more and more excited, and even started following the Instagram account for her business, Arranged to Eat.

But Durham said that excitement was gone the next time she saw Curtain at the store.

“She confided in me that she did not have a budget that would allow her to use my services or to afford any other wedding day items,” Durham said.

She would later learn that there were a series of traumatic health emergencies within her family that left her without the means to pay for the wedding of her dreams.

“So, I began working on the process of being her wedding planner and seeing what could I do for her wedding,” Durham said. “Every time I was in Publix, I started thinking that this is someone I would like to do something special for. I simply had a feeling that God led me to this sweet girl.”

Curtain told Durham she chose Dec. 1 as her wedding date, because she knew the church would already be decorated for Christmas, and she knew she couldn’t afford flowers and decorations, or even food for a reception.

Durham took to social media and started pulling together community resources to help Curtin and her fiancé, Austin McCormick, have the wedding they had been waiting for.

“Over the course of the last couple of months, many of my Instagram followers, fellow business friends in the wedding industry, personal friends and family of mine and other complete strangers have donated not only money but various services and goods,” Durham said.

Durham said she asked Curtin to send her some ideas of her dream flowers through Pinterest to see what she wanted.

Durham said she asked Curtin to send her some ideas of her dream flowers through Pinterest to see what she wanted.

This week, Durham revealed to the couple that their dream wedding had been paid for. Durham put together a gift basket with an envelope that revealed the surprise.

Needless to say, the couple were ecstatic and celebrated with a little champagne.

