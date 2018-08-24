0 Teacher under investigation for allegedly running porn website with husband

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A school district in the metro Detroit area is investigating reports that an elementary school teacher runs a pornographic website with her husband, WDIV reported.

By day, Linda Janack taught reading at Edgemont Elementary School in Van Buren Township.

By night, she works for a site called Hot For Teachers, the television station reported.

School officials said they are investigating parent complaints about Janack’s alleged activities on the website, WDIV reported.

The teacher’s husband, Scott Janack, told WDIV in a telephone interview that he and wife own a website.

He declined to say whether Linda Janack would be teaching when school opens and said they are talking with school district officials about the situation, the television station reported.

Van Buren Superintendent Pete Kudlak said Thursday that the district is "working through the process now," The Detroit Free Press reported.

While the teacher’s activities away from school do not appear to be illegal -- Janack is not accused of committing any crimes -- district officials are trying to decide how to proceed.

"That's kind of the part we're working out," Kudlak told the Free Press.

In 2010, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled that a public school teacher cannot be fired for private behavior that does not adversely affect students, the Free Press reported.

Several adult sites tweeted support for the Hot For Teachers site.

One site tweeted that it was wishing “luck and strength” to the teacher as she deals with the investigation.

