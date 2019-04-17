Dozens of strangers hold emotional funeral for homeless veteran

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Dozens of mourners gathered for the funeral of a local veteran of the Vietnam War, but none was a member of his family.
On Wednesday, Channel 2's Berndt Petersen was at the Georgia National Cemetery in Cherokee County, where fellow veterans honored the former Marine they had never met.
Each year, more than 2,000 veterans are laid to rest at the cemetery. On Wednesday, it was former Marine Corps Lt. Richard Lindsay Butterfield. Butterfield’s last years were quite tragic.
"He died penniless. He died homeless, and he died alone," the chaplain said.
It happens all too often to former service members who slip through the cracks.
WATCH Channel 2 Action News at 5:45 p.m. as the Patriot Guard, dozens of strangers hold emotional funeral for the homeless veteran.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}