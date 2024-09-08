Deputies looking for ‘person of interest’ in Cherokee County hit-and-run accident

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are looking for a man who is a person of interest in a hit-and-run accident in Cherokee County.
According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Sept. 7, the man was driving a silver four-door car (possibly a Honda sedan) when he was involved in the crash on Eagle Drive at Bells Ferry Road at around 7 p.m.
His car should have front-end damage.
If you have information about his identity or location, contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 770-928-0239 or call 911.
