Construction on new parking deck in downtown Woodstock continues weekdays through September

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Construction on a new parking deck in downtown Woodstock will continue each weekday through Sept. 20.

The six-level parking deck adds 635 parking spaces in the center of downtown Woodstock.

On Thursday and Friday, June 13 and 14, the crane used in the construction of the parking deck was delivered and assembled.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Once the crane is assembled, 80 to 90-foot-long trucks will deliver sections of the parking deck to the construction site every 30 to 60 minutes between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. each weekday.

Motorists should expect delays during those hours.

The trucks will exit Interstate 575 on Towne Lake Parkway through the Mill Street roundabout and the Main Street intersection.

In addition to the parking deck, a private development partner will build privately owned buildings on the site that will feature spaces for offices, retail, and restaurants.

City officials said it will also have a boutique hotel with meeting space.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Georgia could be holding onto cash that belongs to you… and you may not even realize it

©2024 Cox Media Group