City of Canton honors veterans with ‘Banners for the Brave’

CANTON, Ga. — The City of Canton will be honoring veterans on custom-designed banners displayed on light poles throughout the downtown area leading up to Veterans Day.

The “Banners for the Brave” program honors retired or honorably discharged members of the United States military who live in the City of Canton, or formerly resided in Canton and have died.

Applications will be accepted through Sept. 19. The banners will be displayed from Oct. 6 through Nov. 14, 2025.

Banners can be sponsored by individuals or organizations. The cost of each banner is $100 or $25 to rehang a banner purchased in the 2024 program.

A high-resolution JPG or PNG digital image (600 dpi or greater) is preferred for use on the banner.

For more details and to apply, visit https://www.cantonga.gov/our-city/banners-for-the-brave/.

