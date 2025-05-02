Cherokee County man convicted of shaking 1-year-old to death while child’s mom worked

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County jury has found a man guilty of murder in the 2021 death of a 1-year-old.

Gregory Farrell Davis Jr., 27, was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, four counts of cruelty to children and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers for the death of James “Jamie” Marco Palcio.

Deputies were called to reports of an unresponsive baby at a home in Waleska in April 2021.

While the child’s mother was at work, Davis had been watching him.

Investigators say the child had abusive head trauma that was consistent with shaking. The child also had injuries to his eyes, neck, fractured rib and fractured vertebrae in his spine. The child was declared brain dead a few days later.

The jury deliberated for just one hour after hearing from 24 witnesses and seeing 114 pieces of evidence.

The judge has not yet set a sentencing date.

