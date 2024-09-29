Cherokee County Fire Department mourns death of one of their firefighter/EMTs

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services is mourning the death of one of their own.

On Saturday, the department announced they had learned about the unexpected death of Nevin O’Hearn.

O’Hearn joined the department in 2019 and served as a fire apparatus operator and an EMT at fire station 13 in the Sutallee community.

The department said his death was unrelated to his duties.

They did not elaborate on the details surrounding his death.

