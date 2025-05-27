Cherokee Co. Deputies searching for missing teen last seen in Woodstock

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen.

Garrett Byrum, 14, was last seen at 9 a.m. on Monday on Cherecobb Lane in Woodstock.

Deputies say he is possibly headed to Montgomery, Alabama, or to the Pinhoti National Trail in Fannin County.

He is five feet, ten inches tall and weighs approximately 170 lbs.

He was last seen wearing gym clothes and carrying a backpack.

If you see him, deputies ask that you call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (678) 493-4200 and reference case # SO25-007548.

