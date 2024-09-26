Chainsaw crews in Cherokee County will work to clear storm damage

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County is prepared to respond to emergencies quickly as Hurricane Helene moves through late Thursday into Friday morning,

The County’s Emergency Operations Center will activate at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday. The center is equipped with all the tools and resources the county needs to monitor the latest forecasts and send help where it’s needed.

Chainsaw crews are currently on standby. Each crew will be strategically placed throughout the county with enough equipment to respond to trees blocking roads and trees that fall onto homes.

“They can respond to any kind of trees down get the roadways back open or trees into houses. They will supplement the fire engines and ladder trucks,” Cherokee Fire Captain Michael Sims told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

Emergency crews are also prepared for water rescues.

“With the possibility of flash flooding occurring and all the water coming into our area we are actually going to be staffing two of those boats with full swift water crews,” said Capt. Sims.

Cherokee County released this information regarding its full plan of action and closures:

" Cherokee County leadership continues to monitor Hurricane Helene’s path and its possible impact on the area. The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will partially activate at 8 p.m. Thursday evening. It will remain active as long as necessary. The biggest impacts expected are heavy rains and tropical storm strength winds. Winds and rain will increase throughout the evening with the greatest impacts occurring in the 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. timeframe. Residents are encouraged to be weather aware and be prepared ahead of Hurricane Helene’s arrival. EMA professional indicate there could be road closures from downed trees and possible power outages. Residents are asked to stay off the roads if possible and shelter in place until the storm is over. The EOC is staffed with essential personnel from various government agencies including Emergency Management, Sheriff’s Office, Fire & Emergency Services, E 9-1-1, Public Works and city personnel. The EOC is a location where all decision-making parties can help plan ahead of a severe weather event, deploy resources during the event, and provide recovery and cleanup efforts after an event.

Closures:

Cherokee County government offices will be closed Friday

All Cherokee County Courts will be closed Friday

Cherokee County Tax Commissioner’s Office will be closed Friday,

Cherokee County Clerk of Courts Office will be closed Friday

Cherokee Area Transit Service has halted operations for Thursday and Friday

Cherokee Recreation and Parks has canceled all activities for Thursday and Friday

