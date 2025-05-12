Canton Theatre renovations funded by Fox Gives grant

CANTON, Ga. — The historic Canton Theatre, located in downtown Canton, was one of 12 recipients of the annual Fox Gives grant from the Fox Theatre.

On Thursday, city officials accepted the $20,000 grant check, which was used to renovate the theater’s facade.

The renovations included a fresh coat of paint, replacing and restoring signage, windows, doors, and trim, as well as revitalizing marquee lighting.

“We are so grateful to Fox Gives for their support on this project,” said Theatre Events & Facilities Director Kristin Norton Green. “The Canton Theatre is an invaluable part of the cultural fabric of the City of Canton, and we appreciate the Fox for recognizing the importance of preserving its Historic facade for years to come.”

