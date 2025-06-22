Canton man found guilty of child molestation, sexual battery

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A jury found a 48-year-old Canton man was found guilty of child sex crimes on Friday.

The jury found Brian James Holland guilty of two counts of child molestation and three counts of sexual battery against a child younger than 16 after deliberating for an hour.

The verdict followed a five-day trial in Superior Court Judge Jennifer L. Davis’s courtroom, District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway said.

The prosecutor said charges were filed against Holland following a Canton Police Department investigation following a 911 call from a concerned parent on Dec. 23, 2021.

The parent said he had received two calls from his daughter, who was at Holland’s home. Interviews revealed that two girls, who were 12 and 14 at the time, said Holland inappropriately touched or rubbed them three separate times.

One of the girls told investigators that a family member she told about the abuse advised her to “forgive” Holland since he was intoxicated at the time.

The state called 10 witnesses, including the victims, a Canton officer and a child abuse expert. Holland and one other witness testified for the defense.

The case was investigated by Canton Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Meaghan Frankish, of the Special Victims Unit, Office of the District Attorney, Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit.

Holland is set to be sentenced on June 30.

