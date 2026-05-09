Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office K-9 passes away

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office announced the recent passing of retired K-9 Xena.

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The agency says Xena passed away peacefully with her family. She served the citizens of Cherokee County with Deputy Sullivan from 2018 to 2024.

Xena, a Malinois, was certified in narcotics detection, tracking and evidence recovery.

After retirement, she lived with Deputy Sullivan and his family.

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