88-year-old Georgia Tech grad finally gets to cross the stage

ATLANTA — Six decades after completing his second degree at Georgia Tech, an alum has finally crossed the graduation stage.

Retired Colonel Ken Grundborg earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering in 1960 and his master’s degree in the same thing in 1966.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

But, he missed both of his graduation ceremonies because of active military service. The U.S. Army called Ret. Col. Grundborg to serve shortly before he would have crossed the stage and turned his tassel.

Now 60 years later, Georgia Tech invited him to participate in Friday night’s commencement ceremony.

During his time in the military, Ret. Col. Grundborg earned a Bronze Star Medal, Legion of Merit and Ranger Tab.

Congratulations, Ken!

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group