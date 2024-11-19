Traffic stop leads deputies to find meth, cocaine at suspected drug trafficker’s Carroll Co. homes

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is behind bars after deputies found illegal drugs during a traffic stop.

Earlier this month, Carroll County deputies conducted a traffic stop on Tadd Burdick, a suspected drug trafficker. During the stop, authorities found methamphetamine. However, the investigation didn’t stop there.

Carroll County officials conducted search warrants at two properties linked to Burdick.

During those searches, the sheriff’s office said they discovered a pound of meth, MDMA, cocaine, four guns, cash and several drug-related items.

Burdick was arrested and charged with the following:

Trafficking methamphetamine

Possession with intent to distribute meth

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Possession with intent to distribute MDMA

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

He was booked into the Carroll County Jail.

“The ACE Unit’s commitment to removing illegal drugs and dangerous individuals from our streets is making a measurable difference in Carroll County,” the sheriff’s office said.

