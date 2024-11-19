Traffic stop leads deputies to find meth, cocaine at suspected drug trafficker’s Carroll Co. homes

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is behind bars after deputies found illegal drugs during a traffic stop.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Earlier this month, Carroll County deputies conducted a traffic stop on Tadd Burdick, a suspected drug trafficker. During the stop, authorities found methamphetamine. However, the investigation didn’t stop there.
Carroll County officials conducted search warrants at two properties linked to Burdick.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Popular Atlanta breakfast spot shutting down after more than 30 years
- Family dog dies after being found shot in Chattahoochee Hills field
- GBI finds car rented by missing Navy Sailor sunken in river near where his body was found
During those searches, the sheriff’s office said they discovered a pound of meth, MDMA, cocaine, four guns, cash and several drug-related items.
Burdick was arrested and charged with the following:
- Trafficking methamphetamine
- Possession with intent to distribute meth
- Possession with intent to distribute cocaine
- Possession with intent to distribute MDMA
- Possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
He was booked into the Carroll County Jail.
“The ACE Unit’s commitment to removing illegal drugs and dangerous individuals from our streets is making a measurable difference in Carroll County,” the sheriff’s office said.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group