Family dog dies after being found shot in Chattahoochee Hills field

CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLS, Ga. — Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a family’s dog in a field in Chattahoochee Hills last week.

Officers say a family was out searching for their dog, a white Pyrenees/Labrador mix, on Thursday when they found it lying in a field with a gunshot wound.

The dog was alive when the family found it but it later died from its injuries.

On Monday, the dog’s owner reported the incident to the police.

The family lives on Campbellton Redwine Road near Riverland Park. It’s unclear where the field where the dog was found is located.

Police are asking anyone who knows anything about the shooting or has had a similar experience to call police.

