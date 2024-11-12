Possible drug deal led to man being shot to death at West Georgia off-campus student apartments

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Two people are facing a murder charge after a man was shot and killed near the University of West Georgia on Sunday night.

Carrollton police told Channel 2 Action News that at around 10 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at The Reserve Apartments, an off-campus student housing complex on Lovvorn Road.

Officers found a man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as Mario David Lopez Gomez, 32, of Snellville.

Investigators say it appears a possible drug deal led to Gomez’s death.

Officers who responded to the shooting saw a white car leaving the area and attempted to stop it. The driver sped away. Hours later, officers arrested a 20-year-old on Monday morning.

Police identified the 20-year-old as Markeese Jarvis Clark, of Marietta. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds from an earlier incident, police said. Carrollton police also arrested Maurice Williams, 22, of Marietta.

Both Clark and Williams are being charged with murder and are being held at the Carroll County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call CPD at 770-834-4451. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

