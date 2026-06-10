Metro Atlanta woman convicted of murder in husband’s death

CARROLLTON, Ga. — A jury has convicted a 63-year-old woman of murder and other charges in connection with the fatal shooting of her husband inside their metro Atlanta home.

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Last Friday, Carroll County jurors found Mary Ann Agan guilty of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to the West Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Agan was acquitted of a separate malice murder charge. Sentencing will take place at a later date.

The charges stem from the Jan. 25, 2025, shooting death of James Agan, 77, who prosecutors said suffered from dementia.

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According to trial testimony, Carrollton police responded to the couple’s home after receiving a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they attempted lifesaving measures on James Agan, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He later died at a hospital.

Investigators said Mary Ann Agan initially told officers the shooting was accidental. However, prosecutors argued that her account changed multiple times as officers questioned her about what happened.

According to the district attorney’s office, Agan gave conflicting statements about who retrieved the revolver, whether she believed the gun was loaded and how it ultimately discharged.

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Forensic evidence presented during the trial showed the gun was fired from approximately six inches away and at a downward angle, prosecutors said.

Jurors also heard evidence from recordings made after the shooting in which Agan allegedly stated that she threatened to use the gun against her husband moments before it discharged.

In a statement, the district attorney’s office praised investigators and law enforcement personnel involved in the case, saying they demonstrated diligence and professionalism throughout the investigation and prosecution.

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