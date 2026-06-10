Georgia officer dies year after car hit him in line of duty

CARROLLTON, Ga. — A west Georgia police department is mourning the loss of an officer who was hit by a car in the line of duty a year ago.

Carrollton Police announced Wednesday that Officer Dustin Krish, who had been with the department since 2022, died this week.

“He is healed and home with Jesus. While we are heartbroken on earth, what a celebration Dustin is having in Heaven,” the department wrote in a statement. “Chief Richards put it best ….. Dustin was the best of us. He was unwavering in his duty, courageous, and faithful until the end."

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On June 11, 2025, Carrollton police said Krish was directing traffic in front of Ingles on Hwy 27 when a car hit him. Krish was hospitalized for months and his family kept the public informed of his recovery progress.

The Carrollton Police Department asks for the public to keep Krish’s wife Emily, his brother Sgt. Chad Krish and their family in their thoughts and prayers. No memorial services have been announced at this time.

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