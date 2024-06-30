Metro Atlanta retired K9 recovering after undergoing emergency surgery

VILLA RICA, Ga. — The Villa Rica Police Department is asking for the public’s support after their retired K9, Bono underwent emergency surgery this week.

The department announced on Friday K9 Bono medical bills is being covered by the Georgia Police K9 Foundation.

Retired K9 Bono is having emergency surgery due to bloat.

K9 Bono is a very popular after eight years of service, alongside his handler. He has amassed a total of 400 arrests and retired in 2022. His emergency surgery was due to him suffering from bloating.

On Saturday, the Georgia Police K9 Foundation released an update saying K9 Bono is recovering from surgery and that he was weak, but happy to see those he is familiar with.

He is still recovering from the surgery but got to visit with his family today.

While K9 Bono’s medical bills are being covered, if anyone wants to pitch in to help provide aide, “contributions made will help offset the costs which at this current time high end is $6,500,” the foundation said.

