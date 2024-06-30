Body presumed to be man who vanished nearly 3 weeks ago found in central Georgia

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The body of an 82-year-old Georgia man who disappeared earlier this month was recovered Friday, according to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

Garland Sims Warren was last seen on June 10, 2024. He left driving in a 2003 Toyota Tundra.

On June 21, Spalding County deputies got a FLOCK alert that the truck belonging to Sims was found.

Deputies found the truck behind the Dollar General on Jackson Road in Griffin within minutes.

Investigators spoke with Robert Earnest Peppers, 62, and Kelly Gail Osborn, 56, at their home. Peppers admitted that he drove Warren’s truck and parked it behind Dollar General. Osborn admitted she followed Peppers and picked him up after he dropped off the truck.

During their interviews, Peppers said he found Warren’s truck empty in a ditch and drove it away. Peppers told investigators where he found the truck and investigators searched that area.

Deputies executed a second search warrant on their home and recovered items that are now known to be from Warren’s truck.

The two are currently behind bars at the Spalding County Jail.

On Friday, Lauren County officials said a body found in Butts County is believed to be Warren.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Butts County, Spalding County, and Laurens County Sheriff’s Office were all on scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

The sheriff’s office asks everyone to keep Warren’s family in your prayers.

