6 shot at weekend block party in southeast Georgia

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia deputies are investigating after several people were shot at a block party over the weekend.

Saturday night into Sunday morning, Screven County deputies received several calls about a shooting in the Lawton Place neighborhood.

According to the sheriff’s office, the calls indicated that the shooting happened at an unpermitted block party in the neighborhood.

The shooting left six people shot and several cars damaged by gunfire.

The victims’ ages and identities were not released.

Authorities have not said if a suspect was identified or has been arrested.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information, pictures, or videos from the shooting is urged to contact the Screven County Sheriff’s Office at 912-564-2013.

Screven County is about 204 miles south of Atlanta.

