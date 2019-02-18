Inmates working with chainsaw causing concerns in one metro neighborhood

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Neighbors in a Carroll County community are raising concerns after seeing chainsaw-wielding inmates working in a neighborhood full of children.
One neighbor shared video and pictures with Channel 2’s Sophia Choi that shows the inmates using the chainsaws to cut up wood.
The Sheriff’s Office said it started the inmates program in 2001.
