1 person dead after crash with tractor-trailer that shut down I-20 WB in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — At least one person has died after a crash on I-20 westbound in Carroll County on Wednesday afternoon.
The crash involving a tractor-trailer shut down all westbound lanes.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, the interstate is expected to be shut down until after 7 p.m.
Triple Team Traffic says the crash happened on I-20 at the Hwy. 113 exit.
TRAVEL ADVISORY with this Crash on I-20/wb at Hwy 113 (exit 19). All lanes are closed. Avoid. Use Hwy 78 through Temple. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/qgd7xIciA7— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) July 24, 2024
They suggest using Hwy. 78 and going through Temple as an alternate route.
Georgia Department of Transportation cameras in the area show traffic at a standstill.
Authorities haven’t commented on what led up to the crash.
The identity of the person killed has not been released.
