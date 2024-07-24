1 person dead after crash with tractor-trailer that shut down I-20 WB in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — At least one person has died after a crash on I-20 westbound in Carroll County on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash involving a tractor-trailer shut down all westbound lanes.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, the interstate is expected to be shut down until after 7 p.m.

Triple Team Traffic says the crash happened on I-20 at the Hwy. 113 exit.

TRAVEL ADVISORY with this Crash on I-20/wb at Hwy 113 (exit 19). All lanes are closed. Avoid. Use Hwy 78 through Temple. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/qgd7xIciA7 — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) July 24, 2024

They suggest using Hwy. 78 and going through Temple as an alternate route.

Georgia Department of Transportation cameras in the area show traffic at a standstill.

Authorities haven’t commented on what led up to the crash.

The identity of the person killed has not been released.

