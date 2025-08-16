Georgia Power demolishes stacks at Carroll County plant

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Part of a power plant in Carroll County was demolished on Saturday morning.

Georgia Power took down two stack structures at Plant Wansley in Carroll County.

Video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows the explosion and the two stacks falling.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In the video, you can see the shockwaves coming from the explosion.

Viewers told Channel 2 Action News they were three miles away from Plant Wansley, but could still hear and feel the demolition.

Law enforcement, emergency officials and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources made sure the area around the plant was blocked off to keep out of the surrounding area.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group