‘Dangerous’ Carroll fugitive captured after month-long manhunt

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A fugitive who has been on the run for more than a month has been captured, according to the sheriff’s office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office states that Andrew “Andy” Floyd Acklin was wanted for multiple felonies.

On the afternoon of Sept. 25, officials said he led deputies on a chase that ended on NE Hickory Level Road in Villa Rica.

TRENDING STORIES:

Early Thursday morning, Carroll authorities announced that Acklin was taken into custody by the US Marshals. Deputies did not say exactly where Acklin was captured.

The sheriff’s office said an additional arrest was made concerning this case. The investigation is ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

VIDEO: Surveillance video shows thieves stealing cooking oil from metro store Surveillance video shows thieves stealing cooking oil from metro store

©2023 Cox Media Group