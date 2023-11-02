3 accused of murder after victim’s duct-taped body found in Georgia home days later learn their fate

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglas County jury has convicted three people for their involvement in a brutal murder.

The investigation began in early September 2022. The victim, identified as Stiles Stilley, became acquainted with Marshall Fleming and Daniel Gillstrap.

Douglas officials said Fleming and Gillstrap promised to help Stilley maintain his home, which had become neglected.

Stilley reportedly invited both men to move into the house. Gillstrap only stayed briefly but Fleming moved in and stayed until Sept. 9 when the electric company turned off power to the home for non-payment. According to the district attorney’s office, Gillstrap and Fleming became desperate for money.

On the evening of September 16, 2022, authorities said Gillstrap and Fleming planned to go to Stilley’s home to steal his car.

Fleming reportedly asked Elizabeth Allen, his recent love interest, to drive him and Gillstrap to the victim’s home. When the trio went to Stilley’s home, he was not there.

Gillstrap and Fleming went into the home with a key they had when they previously stayed at the victim’s home while Allen waited in the car.

Fleming called Stilley and got him to come back to the house. Douglas County officials said when Stilley went inside the house, Fleming hit the victim on his head with heavy bolt cutters that he had brought to the home. Stilley was beaten and his body was bound with duct tape, according to deputies.

The victim’s head was wrapped in duct tape covering all but his nostrils. Stilley was reportedly carried to the bathroom and the doors were blocked. Gillstrap stole Stilley’s car and drove away. Allen, who had remained in the car in the driveway, drove Fleming and herself away. Two days later, family members reportedly found Stilley dead on the floor of the bathroom in the home.

The search for the suspects led to two car chases in an attempt to arrest them.

Eventually, through cellphone records, surveillance video, physical evidence, and witness statements, deputies arrested the suspects in the days following the murder.

“This case was a brutal and vicious attack on Stiles Stilley’s life. The defendants showed no remorse and continued to victimize Mr. Stilley and his family even after his death,” Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine said.

On Wednesday, a jury convicted Gillstrap of the murder of Stilley.

Both Gillstrap and Fleming were charged and convicted of malice murder, felony murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and theft by taking.

Fleming was found guilty of his role in the murder on Sept. 1. He was sentenced to life without parole and life with the possibility of parole to run consecutively to one another.

Gillstrap was found guilty of the same exact charges. A judge sentenced Gillstrap to two life sentences without the possibility of parole to run consecutively to one another.

Allen pled guilty to her involvement and was sentenced to 15 years and to serve 12 years.

