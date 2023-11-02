‘Scream’ villain ‘Ghostface’ spotted haunting drivers on downtown connector

ATLANTA — Although the spooky season is over, some Atlanta drivers are still haunted by a person dressed as a well-known movie monster.
Triple Team Traffic said on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m., someone dressed as “Scream” villain “Ghostface” stood on a car parked in the median of the downtown connector in Atlanta.
Due to the knife-wielding movie monster, traffic began to back up, causing delays.
The individual was there for nearly an hour before Atlanta police arrived.
Police told Triple Team Traffic that they had a friendly exchange with the individual before he drove away.
According to police, officers asked the individual to move along.
The identity of the individual has not been released.
