‘Scream’ villain ‘Ghostface’ spotted haunting drivers on downtown connector

ATLANTA — Although the spooky season is over, some Atlanta drivers are still haunted by a person dressed as a well-known movie monster.

Triple Team Traffic said on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m., someone dressed as “Scream” villain “Ghostface” stood on a car parked in the median of the downtown connector in Atlanta.

Due to the knife-wielding movie monster, traffic began to back up, causing delays.

The individual was there for nearly an hour before Atlanta police arrived.

Police told Triple Team Traffic that they had a friendly exchange with the individual before he drove away.

According to police, officers asked the individual to move along.

The identity of the individual has not been released.

