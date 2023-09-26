Fugitive who led deputies on chase considered ‘dangerous,’ Carroll County officials say

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A fugitive is on the run in Carroll County as of Monday night, according to deputies.

Deputies said Andrew Acklin is wanted for multiple felonies and led the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office on a pursuit on Monday.

The pursuit happened on the 3800 block of NE Hickory Level Road, according to deputies.

Acklin is described as being five feet, seven inches tall and 190 pounds with brown eyes, dark hair, and a grey patch in front.

Deputies said to use caution around Acklin and to call 911 if you see him.

