Cajun-style restaurant in metro Atlanta mall fails health inspection ... again

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A restaurant in a metro Atlanta mall food court -- Bourbon Street Cafe at Stonecrest Mall in Lithonia --has failed its second health inspection in less than a year.
Violations included mold-like substance on cut onions. Bourbon Street Cafe got a failing score of 59 on Jan. 14.
Diana Harris has eaten at the Cajun-style restaurant before. She told Channel 2 Anchor Carol Sbarge that this new score is terrible.
Other violations included raw chicken inside mixer not held cold enough, utensils and food storage pans stored clean with old sauce and food debris on them and several food items on the steam table not held hot enough.
Last April, the restaurant failed with a score of 68. Sbarge went to Bourbon Street Cafe to ask about the violations.
The manager was not there but emailed Sbarge to say they are doing their best to solve the problem. For Harris, the inspection score needs to really improve before she’ll go back.
She wants 85 or above. After last year’s failure, the restaurant got an 89 on the reinspection.
We’ll let you know how they do when they are reinspected this month.
