Buford schools superintendent resigns amid racial discrimination lawsuit

BUFORD, Ga. - Buford City Schools Superintendent Geye Hamby has resigned days after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution broke the news he had been named in a racial discrimination lawsuit and accused of using offensive slurs.
Hamby had been placed on administrative leave earlier this week, after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported the allegations.
Hamby tendered his resignation in a short letter to the school board.
"My sincere apologies for any actions that may have created adversity for this community and the Buford School District," he wrote. "Thank you for your many years of support and leadership."
The complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in Atlanta, includes recordings in which a person identified as Hamby used racial epithets repeatedly when referring to African-American workers at a construction site. “(Expletive) that (n-word). I’ll kill these (expletive) — shoot that (expletive) if they let me,” the person identified as Hamby can be heard saying. The person speaking repeatedly refers to blacks as “deadbeat (n-word).”
Hamby has helmed the district of four schools - Buford Elementary, Middle and High Schools and Buford Academy- since 2006.
He was earning $308,000 a year and had received glowing reviews, according to personnel files obtained through the Open Records Act.
This article was written by Bill Rankin and Jennifer Brett with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
