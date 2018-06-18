0 Buckhead woman pushing for closure three years after she was robbed at gunpoint

BUCKHEAD - A woman who was held at gunpoint during a home invasion three years ago on Father’s Day weekend says she is still waiting for closure. She was among several victims targeted in Buckhead in June of 2015.

“I want to be able to get justice,”says Toni Moceri.

Father’s Day weekend, the night of June 21st 2015. Moceri will never forget what happened.

“I went to bed and it was probably 30 minutes later, he ultimately ransacked and dragged me out of bed,” she told Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen.

Moceri says a man, who police would later identify as Mario Jackson, came into her home on Blackland Road.

“He had a mask on he had a gun to my head the whole time,” she says.

Moceri says he stole guns, fine jewelry, cash and her handbags.

“He had me in the closet execution style until I would give him my stuff,” says Moceri.

It was the third home invasion in less than a month in the Buckhead community.

In August of that year, police followed up on a crime stoppers tip that led them to Jackson.

Investigators say the cases were connected.

Channel 2 Action News was inside Federal Court in August 2015 when prosecutors charged Jackson and his accomplice, Leon Scott with the crimes. Both men pled not guilty.

Jackson is charged with kidnapping, robbery and has a weapons charge.

Three years later, the case is still open. We checked and there are no future court dates at this time.

On the anniversary of her attack, Moceri says it is difficult not to have closure.

“We can’t move on, we just cant move on.”

Pozen reached out to federal prosecutors who issued a statement saying they understand the delay is inconvenient for the victims, but that the case is complicated:

"The case has six defendants which involves extensive litigation. In addition to the litigation, the Court has appointed Mario Jackson new counsel twice. Each time, the new counsel is afforded an opportunity to review the case and file new pretrial motions.

While this delay is inconvenient, especially for victims of the offenses, it is not unprecedented. We have procedures to ensure that our victim-witnesses are updated as the case evolves."

